Man killed, fire truck totaled in accident

Deane Rubright, 44, of Shoreham, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pictured: Cornwall volunteer firefighter Thomas Frankovic experienced non-life threatening injuries.

CORNWALL | On Sept. 9, at approximately 3:47 p.m., Vermont State Police troopers were notified of a two-car motor vehicle collision on Route 125 in the town of Cornwall.

Prior to police arriving on scene, operator Deane Rubright, 44, of Shoreham, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Rubright was driving a classic 1964 Chevrolet.

Police found that prior to the collision, Rubright was traveling westbound on Route 125 at a high rate of speed. Another vehicle operated by Thomas Frankovic, 45, of Cornwall, was traveling eastbound, at approximately 50 mph.

Frankovic was driving a clearly marked Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department (Freightliner) truck en route to an emergency situation, with lights and siren activated.

The preliminary investigation indicated that after cresting a hill, and seeing other vehicles stopped in the westbound lane of travel for the oncoming fire truck, Rubright applied his brakes and proceeded to cross the centerline into the eastbound lane colliding with Frankovic’s fire truck.

Cornwall firefighter Frankovic experienced non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the collision.

State police troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department, Middlebury Rescue, Middlebury Heavy Rescue, Middlebury Fire Department, Bristol Rescue and the Cornwall Fire Department.