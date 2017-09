× Expand Submitted photo Archer Mayor

RUTLAND | Phoenix Books Shop in downtown Rutland will host mystery writer Archer Mayor for a book talk and signing on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. In the novel “Trace,” Mayor’s 28th Joe Gunther mystery novel tells the fictional story of the Vermont Bureau of Investigation being brought into three new cases. The event will take place at the shop on Center Street. Stay tuned.