Man taken into custody

× Expand VSP photo Jessica Fortuna

PITTSFORD — On June 28 at approximately 1:28 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle on Route 7 in Pittsford for an observed traffic violation. The operator was identified as Jessica Fortuna, 36, of Ludlow. During the motor vehicle stop, Fortuna displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Fortuna was taken into custody and transported to the state police barracks in Rutland Town for processing. After processing, Fortuna was issued a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI and released.