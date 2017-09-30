Man violated abuse order

× Expand VSP photo Mathew New

CHITTENDEN | On Sept. 19 at approximately 6:59 p.m., a Vermont State Police dispatcher received a 911 call reporting a violation of an abuse prevention order (APO) in the town of Chittenden.

Upon arrival, troopers met with the victim who reported that Mathew New, 33, of Chittenden had violated an active APO.

During a search of the surrounding area, police located New in the woods a short distance from the victim’s residence.

While searching the suspect, troopers located property belonging to the victim and regulated drugs in his clothing.

New was also found to be in violation of the APO.

New was taken into custody for the above violations and later lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $1,000 bail.