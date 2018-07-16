Marie Garbacz: “Say yes”

This issue, we feature the poetry of Marie Garbacz of Middlebury. A retired French teacher, Garbacz has been writing poetry for years and we’re happy to share this poem, delivered to a local 8th grade graduating class, with its timeless message of altruism and affirmation.

“Say yes...”

Say yes to being a good friend because it will pay off in the end.

Say yes to being serious once in awhile, and maybe take the time to go that extra mile.

Say yes to being generous and kind, and help someone who may be in a bind.

Say yes to doing the very best that you can, and you will become a good woman or man.

Say yes to being honest in all that you do. Don’t pretend that you didn’t have a clue.

Say yes to being a good role model in school. Perhaps even do something that isn’t “cool”.

Say yes to just being yourself. Read a book sitting on your shelf.

Say yes to accepting those you don;t like even if they are different from your friend, Mike.

Say yes to, at least, listening to your Mom and Dad. They might be right and save you from something bad.

Say yes to being informed about world affairs. Don’t be a citizen that says, “Who cares?”

Say yes to doing your fair share. Don’t duck out of things on a dare.

Say yes to being pleasant to others, and start with your fathers and mothers.

Say yes to having a good time, but don’t do things that aren’t worth a dime.

Say yes to consistent seat belt use, so in an accident, your body won’t suffer abuse.

Say yes to performing a good deed. In doing this, be the one to take the lead.

Say yes to playing sports and games, but never call your opponent names.

Say yes to being a decent person. Don’t let yourself stoop to cursin’.

Say yes to being a leader who gets there. Don’t follow a crowd going nowhere.

Say yes for all the right reasons, and you’ll enjoy all of life’s seasons.

Says yes in Spanish and you’ll being saying “Si.” Say yes in French and the word is “Oui.”