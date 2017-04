WILLISTON — On March 25 Vermont State Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male at the Southbound Rest Area in Williston. The male was found not to be the operator of the vehicle he arrived in. Further investigation found another passenger of the vehicle, Richard Jeffrey (63) of Brattleboro, to be in possession of 2 ounces of marijuana. Jeffrey was arrested and released on citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court.