Marijuana, serious business

Recently, I read a Vermont news article about your former Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell’s reaction receiving a 4/20 license plate. His response, and that of others commenting online, show a disturbing lack of awareness about the very real dangers of marijuana.
For example, a sitting legislator in the “comment thread” dismissed some concerns as “nonsense.” As Vermont considers legalization during the coming year, perhaps a perspective from a Colorado physician might be helpful. I am an emergency room physician (I am also residency trained in pediatrics and family practice) working in Pueblo County, Colorado,known as the “Napa Valley of Cannabis.” I would love to show Vermonters my side of the “nonsense,” including the havoc that is being caused by high dose marijuana concentrate. I have seen young patients with myopericarditis, psychosis, suicide (attempted and some completed), drug addiction, depression, cyclic vomiting etc.
In Pueblo County, one in three high school students uses/used marijuana in the last 30 days. One in five middle school aged students has used (and personally, I think that number will be higher.) These numbers are from the 2015 Healthy Kids survey for Pueblo County. We anticipate the new report out within the next six months.
I have seen older patients suffer acute psychosis, overdose (the oldest I have seen is 79), and have acute symptoms that mimic stroke, acute nausea and vomiting.
Our crime has gone up. Our local homeless rate has never been higher and is now three times the rate of 2013. Due to increasing violence, the Posada clinic (homeless assistance facility) had to close their current facility and have now redirected their attention to youths only.
The number of people requesting assistance with emergency housing in 2013 (pre-legalization) was about 2500. The number of homeless individuals and families needing assistance in 2016 exceeded 7500. Homeless camps have grown tremendously. You needn’t look far to find battered campers, tents, and makeshift housing. The soup kitchen here has had a marked increase in the number of people they serve each day and in the number of violent occurrences.
We are doing research now, but the reality is that all the harms we know that marijuana causes (from previous studies) were done with low dose THC products. Now, increase the concentration to 80-90 mg for a “dab” and, as you can imagine, there has been no harm reduction. Who knows what damage this will eventually lead to?
There are numerous fraudulent claims by the marijuana industry that advertise cures from chronic pain to cancer (and just about everything in between). There is no research that shows marijuana has cured any cancer. Some research shows marijuana may help with neuropathic pain and with cancer pain, but most patients using marijuana for pain do not fall in those categories.
Here in Colorado, many supporters thought they were legalizing old-fashioned, low-THC ‘reefer’, a supposedly benign recreational drug. The old marijuana “joints,” “blunts” etc. contained about 1-3 mg of THC (the psychoactive component of marijuana.) The average blunt in Colorado now contains 18-25 mg of THC. Now available for sale is marijuana in the form of dabs/shatter/concentrate that has THC concentrations of 80-90 mg (sometimes referred to on the street as “crack weed”).
I have experienced legalized marijuana for the last 3 years. I am happy to have a rational, informed discussion with Vermont media and public officials. This is not nonsense. This is life and death. There is no amount of marijuana tax revenue to cover the social costs that are occurring here.
Finally, I lived in Detroit Michigan for 18 years. In all that time, I never saw a swat team coming out of my neighbor’s house. The episode captured in the accompanying photo took place across the street three months ago. Does that look like nonsense? Detroit and Pueblo do have something in common: they are both listed on the 10 worst American cities to live in.
Pot legalization in Pueblo isn’t the only problem, but it certainly hasn’t helped the way some said it would, and it definitely – from where I’m standing in the emergency room – has made things worse.
Editor’s note: The writer is a Colorado pediatrician and ER physician. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and the Southern Colorado Emergency Medicine Associates, Pueblo, Colorado, and is Vice President of Emergency Medicine Case Management and Member of the Critical Care Committee at Parkview Hospital.
Dr. Randall has told the Eagle that “(legalizing marijuana...) has been a social disaster here (in Colorado). And while everyone lauds the tax dollars, the communities are suffering. We have not really seen any tax revenue at the local/on the spot end. Police are at breaking capacity, our hospital is about 120 percent occupancy, we don’t have enough local primary or speciality care doctors, and now, Pueblo County has no shelters for the homeless. Good luck in Vermont. The marijuana industry makes a lot of money for a few people and the vast majority suffer the side effects.”