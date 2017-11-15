Marijuana, serious business

Recently, I read a Vermont news article about your former Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell’s reaction receiving a 4/20 license plate. His response, and that of others commenting online, show a disturbing lack of awareness about the very real dangers of marijuana.

For example, a sitting legislator in the “comment thread” dismissed some concerns as “nonsense.” As Vermont considers legalization during the coming year, perhaps a perspective from a Colorado physician might be helpful. I am an emergency room physician (I am also residency trained in pediatrics and family practice) working in Pueblo County, Colorado,known as the “Napa Valley of Cannabis.” I would love to show Vermonters my side of the “nonsense,” including the havoc that is being caused by high dose marijuana concentrate. I have seen young patients with myopericarditis, psychosis, suicide (attempted and some completed), drug addiction, depression, cyclic vomiting etc.

In Pueblo County, one in three high school students uses/used marijuana in the last 30 days. One in five middle school aged students has used (and personally, I think that number will be higher.) These numbers are from the 2015 Healthy Kids survey for Pueblo County. We anticipate the new report out within the next six months.

I have seen older patients suffer acute psychosis, overdose (the oldest I have seen is 79), and have acute symptoms that mimic stroke, acute nausea and vomiting.

Our crime has gone up. Our local homeless rate has never been higher and is now three times the rate of 2013. Due to increasing violence, the Posada clinic (homeless assistance facility) had to close their current facility and have now redirected their attention to youths only.

The number of people requesting assistance with emergency housing in 2013 (pre-legalization) was about 2500. The number of homeless individuals and families needing assistance in 2016 exceeded 7500. Homeless camps have grown tremendously. You needn’t look far to find battered campers, tents, and makeshift housing. The soup kitchen here has had a marked increase in the number of people they serve each day and in the number of violent occurrences.

We are doing research now, but the reality is that all the harms we know that marijuana causes (from previous studies) were done with low dose THC products. Now, increase the concentration to 80-90 mg for a “dab” and, as you can imagine, there has been no harm reduction. Who knows what damage this will eventually lead to?