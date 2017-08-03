Maritime Museum’s Lee named education director

FERRISBURGH — Officials of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Ferrisburgh have named Elizabeth Lee, the facility’s ecology programs director since 2015, to the position of education director.

Lee is an educator and outdoor guide in our region for decades. She takes the position as LCMM is placing more learning at the core of its mission.

As education director, Lee will add improvements to traditional field trips and outreach programs, and work with the museum’s new school partnership initiative. She will oversee courses and workshops, and professional development opportunities for educators, some of which are offered for college credit in partnership with institutes of higher learning such as Castleton University.

Lee has a B.A. degree in visual and environmental studies from Harvard University and is currently completing a M.Sc. degree in environmental science at SUNY Plattsburgh.