Mark Lavoie at Vergennes Day

× Expand Mark Lavoie

Vermonter Mark Lavoie has been playing harmonica and performing for over 42 years. His solo voice and harmonica performance in a unique acoustic style is reminiscent of the late blind legendary harmonica player Sonny Terry.

Lavoie invented the “Lavoie Vermont” maplewood harmonica comb and the Lavoie titanium harmonica comb gaining him international recognition in the harmonica music world.

His passion and commitment to acoustic blues roots music can be seen and heard in several online videos, notably with 2013 Grammy Award-nominated Bill Sims Jr., on the 2008 Delta Groove Music release featuring Sims and Lavoie.

“Mark is a brilliant, exciting, and perceptive player,” according to Peter Hamlin, associate professor of music at Middlebury College. “He has a long history of experience with authentic blues performance. He does a great presentation and is an excellent teacher. I was very impressed with how he led an entire class through the basic steps and had them playing right away. I also noticed how, in the time since his visit (on campus), everything he told the class has helped them continue to improve.”

You can experience the talented Lavoie live, in concert at Vergennes Day, Aug. 26, starting at 11 a.m., on the downtown bandstand.