Mayor was an eyewitness to weekend windstorm's power

RUTLAND - Rutland's new mayor got a close-up look of the wrath of Mother Nature last weekend. "This is an example of the power of wind," according to Rutland Mayor David Allaire. The mayor took a photo of an uprooted tree in front of his downtown house and posted on his Facebook page this week. A major windstorm pummeled the Rutland area last week with nearly 15,000 residents losing power.

Allaire advises residents to stay away from down power lines as crews from Green Mountain Power are still at work to bring the city back online.

"Please limit your activities until we can get all the streets cleared. Be safe," Allaire said.