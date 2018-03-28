McClaughry’s bad idea: A Reader’s Viewpoint

The “Guest Viewpoint” in the March 10 Eagle needs an answer to try to bring to it some sensibility.

John McClaughry assumes the modern conservative line that the poor should take better care of themselves and not depend on richer people to help. He doesn’t think poor people need to buy health insurance and join a large population of payers to get better insurance than he can buy as just a poor person. The biggest bad policy John offers is to get poor people to get government loans to pay off big bills.

First John needs to find out what actuarial tables are and use of insurance to spread liability for debts, which rich people have done for centuries. Auto insurance is a means of the state to get as many to buy such insurance as possible so those injured in accidents get coverage even from an indigent driver. Most states require all drivers to have collision auto insurance. Maybe John would stop such a requirement so that if a poor person hits his car, John would have to pay his expenses by himself. He says such a requirement is for the poor to help the rich to buy insurance. No, John, the poor get sick and even hit other poor more than rich people have accidents. Look up the records before reckless statements.

John comes up with a “better way” which isn’t well thought out, either. “Hold uninsured persons personally responsible for paying the medical bills they incur.” and “income tax-based recapture for unpaid medical bills run up by persons who choose to spend their resources on things [like rent and food and clothes] other than adequate health insurance.”

Let us look at how bad this idea is.

By John’s plan, it seems poor people have to pay their own bills without help getting insurance (for cheaper payment of bills). Or maybe, John wants the state to pay the bills and then get payment by keeping non-existent tax refunds. Why should tax payers be responsible for covering other people’s health bills, even for a while? Shouldn’t private insurance do that?