McClure Foundation officially announces leadership transition

MIDDLEBURY — The board of directors of the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation based in Middlebury, announced that it has elected Lois McClure as president emerita, Barbara Benedict as president and Rebecca Henry as vice president.

The transition brings together three generations of the McClure family to lead the foundation and its work to make career and college education accessible to all Vermonters.

The transition comes shortly after the McClure Foundation announced $381,395 in grants for the 2017-18 school year to programs promoting career training and college education for Vermonters with a focus on low-income students, first-generation college students, adult learners and veterans.