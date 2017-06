× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

FERRISBURGH-VERGENNES – This loveable hay bale sculpture stands in the Aubuchon Hardware parking lot along Monkton Road near the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes line. It was created by Wyatt Vincent of Vermont Bale Creations in Addison. The artist, who with his wife Christine, turns old bales into fun sculptures, helps raise funds for good causes.