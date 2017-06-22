Memorial to honor David Budbill

× Expand David Budbill

BARRE — A Memorial Celebration of the Life and Work of David Budbill, who passed away at his home in Montpelier on Sept. 25, 2016, will be held at the Barre Opera House in downtown Barre on Sunday, June 25 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Budbill, who made his home in Vermont for 47 years, 45 of them in a cabin he built himself in Wolcott, was the author of eight books of poems, seven plays, two novels, a collection of short stories, two picture books for children and the libretto for an opera. He also played musical instruments, including the saxophone and the shakuhachi; he collaborated with musicians and composers.

The event at the Barre Opera House will include the performance of poems set to music by Erik Nielsen; a scene from the opera “A Fleeting Animal” for which Budbill wrote the libretto and Erik Nielsen wrote the music by cast members. There will also be a special original performance by Rusty DeWees, the original Antoine in Budbill’s most recognized play, “Judevine”.

William Parker, New York-based bassist and composer and longtime Budbill collaborator, will perform with fellow musicians Cooper-Moore and Rob Brown.

There will also be presentations of poems, photos and stories by family members and friends and a reception following the program with simple food and libations.

There will be no charge at the memorial event.