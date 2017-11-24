Men’s health to be discussed

RUTLAND | Join Dr. Ernest Bove, M.D., board-certified urologist, of Marble Valley Urology, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 6-7:30pm at the GMP/Leahy Community Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., in Rutland Town for a discussion on male urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

Bove will explain the concerns individuals have regarding these important health issues, as well as current treatments for managing them.

A question and answer period will immediately follow the presentation.

The program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

To register, visit www.rrmc.org or call (802) 772-2400.