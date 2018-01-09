Men to recount 12,000-mile-long bike trek

× Expand Photo courtesy One World Library Project Mundo Pequeño begins: Torres del Paine National Park, Chile on Jan. 31 last year.

BRISTOL | When Walt Disney first dazzled crowds at the New York World’s Fair’s UNICEF exhibit in 1964-65 with the still-going “It’s a Small World...” amusement ride, he sure wasn’t thinking of the world more than a half a century later. In the interim, the planet’s gotten even smaller. And “mundo pequeño” is how Spanish speakers say “it’s a small world”. It’s also the perfect title for a recounting of a recent, 12,000-mile bicycle trek by three Vermont friends through the Americas.

Highlights of this amazing two-wheel journey across nations will be presented at Bristol’s Lawrence Memorial Library, Jan. 11.

“Three friends recently returned from a 12,000-mile bike ride from the tip of South America to Vermont, a road trip that took them nearly a year,” according to Anne Majusiak of the library. “Although it was an epic journey, their goal was to see just how small the world really is by finding connections with the people they met along the way.

Cameron Russell and Eli Bennett, two of the trek’s trio of riders, will share images and stories of the eleven-month trip they named “Mundo Pequeño—Small World” on Thursday, Jan. 11. from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the library in Bristol.

The free event is presented by the One World Library Project and is supported in part by the Vermont Humanities Council.

“Cameron Russell, who grew up in Middlebury and has been an avid cyclist since childhood, dreamed about a bike trip across the Americas for ten years before it became a reality,” One World Library Project’s Alice Leeds told the Eagle. “His dream began on a solo ride from the coast of Oregon to Boston, Massachusetts, during which Russell experienced the kindness and generosity of strangers who, at times, offered him food and even lodging in their homes. He discovered one of the unique benefits of cycling is the way it enables human connections that reveal common ground across many differences.”

Russell did the astounding bike trip on only $20 per day. Russell and fellow trekkers were careful in documenting fascinating local, colorful stories in detail.

“The library presentation will include a visual overview of their trip as well as a sampling of stories they documented,” according to Leeds.

Attendees are welcome to ask questions and learn more about Russell and Bennett’s American sojourn.

For more information on this event or about One World Library Project, contact the Lawrence Memorial Library at (802) 453-2366 or go to www.OneWorldLibraryProject.org or the One World Library Project Facebook page.