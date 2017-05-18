Mendon man charged

× Expand VSP photo Brian D. Kerns

MENDON — On May 8, troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks began an investigation involving an assault which occurred at a residence in Mendon earlier in the evening. As a result of this investigation, troopers arrested Brian D. Kerns, 50, on the charge of domestic assault for causing bodily injury to a family or household member. Kerns was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland Town where he was processed. The court ordered Kerns released on conditions and a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on May 9 at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charge.