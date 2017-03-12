Merchants Bankers Contribute Over $19,000 with plunge

× Expand Photo by Christopher Russell The 2017 Merchants Bank Penguin Plunge team.

BURLINGTON — On Saturday, Feb. 4, 26 employees of Merchants Bank joined over 1,200 enthusiastic individuals at the Burlington Waterfront, to partake in the Penguin Plunge. The event raised over $540,000 for Special Olympics Vermont athletes. The Penguin Plunge has become a highly anticipated staple of winter in Vermont and is widely recognized as a fun team building exercise for hundreds of families, schools, and businesses.

As participants and a sponsor, Merchants Bank’s MB Chillynx Team contributed over $19,000 in donations from customers, friends, family and colleagues.

Anita Bourgeois, SVP at Merchants Bank stated “We are thrilled to have participated in the Penguin Plunge again this year. Special Olympics Vermont (SOVT) gives athletes confidence to participate and excel in individual and team sports. I am delighted that our team was able to contribute such a large donation to this amazing organization. Thank you to our customers and employees for their generosity & bravery!”