Microchip Clinics to be offered

MIDDLEBURY — Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, is pleased to announce the dates of their 2017 Open Door Microchip Clinics. The clinics will be offered every other month on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the following dates: Jan. 28, March 18, May 20, Sept. 23, and Nov. 18.

A micro-chip is a small electronic chip (about the size of a piece of rice) that is inserted under the skin between a pet’s shoulder blades which contains all of the owner’s contact information. Most veterinary offices and shelters have the ability to scan for this chip and quickly identify the owner. The entire process takes less than two minutes and is almost painless.

The clinic is open to both dogs and cats. The cost of micro-chipping is $35 and this covers the microchip implant and initial registration.

The clinics take place at the shelter, which is located at 236 Boardman Street in Middlebury. Shelter staff asks that all dogs be on leash and cats be in carriers for this event. Interested parties can call 802-388-1100 to pre-register. The service will be provided on a first come, first serve basis.

Homeward Bound Executive Director, Jessica Danyow, is a strong advocate for micro-chipping.

"Micro-chipping enables people to safeguard their pets should they ever become lost. It substantially increases the odds that the animals will be reunited with their family. We feel that our upcoming clinic is a valuable service to the greater community,” she said.