Midd professor breaks silence on C-SPAN

Photo by C-SPAN
Middlebury College Prof. Allison Stanger on C-SPAN with Brian Lamb.
MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College political science Professor Allison Stanger went on C-SPAN TV to discuss student violence in reaction to conservative author Charles Murray’s controversial campus visit on March 2. It is the first time the educator, who was injured during the event along with Murray, talked about the free-speech incident in depth.
The incident, which saw leftist student protestors and outside agitators shout down guest lecturer Murray, received international attention.
Most people know Murray for “The Bell Curve” book. But the speaker had been invited to Middlebury by Stanger to discuss “Coming Apart”, a more recent book about the moral decline of white America and the growing economic divide.
Stanger was violently assaulted by protesters as she and Murray made their way to a car after the lecture abruptly ended. She was approached by as many as eight black-masked persons, dressed like Antifa militants, as she and Murray left the McCullough Student Center auditorium on the evening of March 2. She had been escorting Murray from the building amid protesters both inside, and outside, the student union.
Stanger was taken to nearby UVM Porter Medical Center and treated for a neck injury. No charges were ever made in the campus assault. Shortly after the incident, Stanger left Middlebury for a two-year-long sabbatical.
Stanger was interviewed on C-SPAN’s “Q&A” program with host Brian Lamb. The program was broadcast coast-to-coast Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
“C-SPAN thought it was an important story and Professor Stanger was available to speak with us,” Robin Newton, C-SPAN media relations specialist told True North Reports. “Founder and Executive Chairman Brian Lamb conducted the interview on Oct. 10 in the C-SPAN studios.”
During the interview, Stanger said that she faults some faculty more than students for what happened on campus.
“This is the first interview I’ve done and I’m glad to be doing it with you because we can have an extended conversation,” she told Lamb on air. “But I didn’t want to speak to journalists until my brain had been restored to me because once something like this happens, you’re angry. It’s emotional.”
She stated that some radical individuals on campus said, “that what happened outside the lecture hall (the assault on Stanger on Murray) has nothing to do with what happened inside the lecture hall.” Following the protest, Murray was labeled as a “troll” by Middlebury scholar and climate activist Bill McKibben.
“Middlebury College is in the Green Mountains of Vermont, the Champlain Valley. So, in some sense you can in part explain the reaction because it’s almost a bubble-within-a-bubble,” Stanger said during the interview. “...It’s in Vermont which is the home of Ben & Jerry’s, the home of (U.S. Sen.) Bernie Sanders and also is the state in the union with the smallest percentage of voters who voted for Donald Trump. So, that context, I think, is very important for understanding what transpired.”
Stanger dismissed “left and right” as not meaning much today.
Stanger said she is concerned about the state of American values on campus and beyond.
“I think it’s really easy to paint it as a story of mean conservatives versus students of color, but really what’s taking place is that we have a situation where American values are at stake and they don’t belong to a particular party or a particular identity group; they belong to all Americans and I think that’s at the heart of this issue we’re discussing.”
While Stanger, who received her PhD degree at Harvard University, has never identified herself as either a staunch liberal or conservative, she has appeared in the media as being more open-minded politically than most of her Middlebury colleagues.
“...Part of the reason I want my students to engage with someone like Charles Murray is I myself at Harvard benefited enormously from interacting with some of the great conservative thinkers there, people like Harvey Mansfield, James Q. Wilson, even Samuel Huntington,” she said.
“To me... (radical faculty and students are) directly connected because shutting down speech is an invitation to violence. We have these heated passionate exchanges of views, precisely to avoid having to pull out guns or swords or have a duel.... It’s unfortunate to me that there are some very smart people who have said publicly, they’re giving up on America. I would never give up on America for all its flaws. If you look at its trajectory since the Revolution, it’s the story of gradual progress to make those ideals reality.”