Midd professor breaks silence on C-SPAN

× Expand Photo by C-SPAN Middlebury College Prof. Allison Stanger on C-SPAN with Brian Lamb.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College political science Professor Allison Stanger went on C-SPAN TV to discuss student violence in reaction to conservative author Charles Murray’s controversial campus visit on March 2. It is the first time the educator, who was injured during the event along with Murray, talked about the free-speech incident in depth.

The incident, which saw leftist student protestors and outside agitators shout down guest lecturer Murray, received international attention.

Most people know Murray for “The Bell Curve” book. But the speaker had been invited to Middlebury by Stanger to discuss “Coming Apart”, a more recent book about the moral decline of white America and the growing economic divide.

Stanger was violently assaulted by protesters as she and Murray made their way to a car after the lecture abruptly ended. She was approached by as many as eight black-masked persons, dressed like Antifa militants, as she and Murray left the McCullough Student Center auditorium on the evening of March 2. She had been escorting Murray from the building amid protesters both inside, and outside, the student union.

Stanger was taken to nearby UVM Porter Medical Center and treated for a neck injury. No charges were ever made in the campus assault. Shortly after the incident, Stanger left Middlebury for a two-year-long sabbatical.

Stanger was interviewed on C-SPAN’s “Q&A” program with host Brian Lamb. The program was broadcast coast-to-coast Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

“C-SPAN thought it was an important story and Professor Stanger was available to speak with us,” Robin Newton, C-SPAN media relations specialist told True North Reports. “Founder and Executive Chairman Brian Lamb conducted the interview on Oct. 10 in the C-SPAN studios.”

During the interview, Stanger said that she faults some faculty more than students for what happened on campus.

“This is the first interview I’ve done and I’m glad to be doing it with you because we can have an extended conversation,” she told Lamb on air. “But I didn’t want to speak to journalists until my brain had been restored to me because once something like this happens, you’re angry. It’s emotional.”

She stated that some radical individuals on campus said, “that what happened outside the lecture hall (the assault on Stanger on Murray) has nothing to do with what happened inside the lecture hall.” Following the protest, Murray was labeled as a “troll” by Middlebury scholar and climate activist Bill McKibben.