Middlebury’s new speaker policy

Earlier this year, Middlebury College gave us a pathetic example of cowardice in the face of left wing protestors who objected to sociologist Charles Murray speaking on campus. Murray was driven from a campus stage, and both Murray and a Middlebury professor were physically attacked as they tried to escape the mob.

Now the college has announced a new guest speaker policy. Proposed events will be evaluated by a Threat Assessment and Management Team; if the Team feels that an event attracts an “imminent and credible threat to the community,” it could be canceled.

A prominent Middlebury alumnus, former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, objected that this gave disruptive protestors a “heckler’s veto”.

Robby Soave, writing at reason.com, says “If protesters who oppose a certain speaker know that Middlebury will shut down the event if they threaten the community, this gives them an incentive to issue such threats. This is the heckler’s veto: giving the hecklers the power to choose whether an event proceeds.”

“The policy says event cancellations may occur when there is an ‘imminent and credible threat,’ but doesn’t specify what they mean by a ‘threat.’ People may interpret ‘threat to the community’ differently.

“If Middlebury intends to limit its policy to credible threats of imminent violence, it should say so. A university should make it clear that it will only cancel a speech, if ever, only as an absolute last resort to stop violence.”

Let’s hope Middlebury grows some backbone.

Note: John McClaughry is vice president of Vermont’s libertarian Ethan Allen Institute think tank.