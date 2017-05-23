Middlebury Airport is under construction this summer

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Middlebury State Airport Manager Cisco Herrera oversees new runway and taxiway construction at the facility. Work will be completed in August.

EAST MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury State Airport is under construction as new FAA safety requirements require a runway extension, tree clearing and taxiway improvements.

Airport Manager Cisco Herrera is pleased with the work pace so far and believes the improvements will make for a safer, more efficient airport.

Construction work at the site in East Middlebury began April 24.

Herrera, a U.S. Army Vermont National Guard veteran of 26 years, is employed by the State of Vermont and is responsible for overseeing work at the local airport. The former Army officer served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The runway is being extended 700 feet for a total length of 3,200 feet. It is also being widened, five feet on each side, for a total width of 60 feet,” he said. Removal of some tall trees at the north end of the runway will also meet FFA requirements for a 20-to-1 glide slope ration.

The work on the taxiway requires digging down four feet and a new asphalt surface to replace the shallow, cracked and pitted taxiway.

This phase of the construction project will be completed by the end of August, Herrera said.

The second and third phase of the project starts June 20.

During construction work, flights in and out of the airport are limited to certain times. The airport does not have an air traffic control tower and no landing lights. In recent years, according to Herrera, the airport has experienced strong use, especially with college charters and business as well as recreational traffic.