Middlebury cases of dogs left in hot cars

MIDDLEBURY | If you live in Addison County and buy your groceries here, you are probably well aware of Middlebury-based Homeward Bound’s summertime message: Don’t leave dogs in hot cars.

The concept is clear but according to the local humane society, not everyone is hearing the message despite the record breaking temperatures we have experienced thus far.

According to Addison County Homeward Bound’s Executive Director, Jessica Danyow, “We were informed of two incidences of dogs being left in hot cars in a grocery store parking lot in Middlebury on July 4. We know that most people don’t intend to put their animals in harm’s way. They innocently think that a trip into the grocery store will only take a few minutes. What they don’t realize is that on a summer day, even with their car windows open, the temperature inside can reach triple digits in less than 10 minutes, putting their animals in grave danger.”

Last July, “Forcible Entry of Motor Vehicle to Remove Unattended Child or Animal” became legal in Vermont. The law shields people from civil liability when they break into a locked vehicle to rescue a child or dog that is in “imminent danger of harm.” The law requires concerned citizens to call 911, fire, or police departments before breaking into a car. They must check that all the doors are locked, must use no more force than necessary to enter the vehicle, must stay with the child or dog until emergency personnel arrive, and must leave a note on the vehicle about what happened.

“This issue is very serious to us at Homeward Bound,” Danyow said. “It is our mission to look out for the welfare of animals in Addison County and we will continue to look for ways to educate the community on how to keep their pets out of harm’s way in the summer and all year long.”