Middlebury Chorus seeks new singers

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury College Community Chorus announces a new season to prepare for its spring concerts, slated for performance in Brandon and Middlebury on Mother’s Day weekend May 12-13. Regular rehearsals are Tuesday and Sunday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m. On Sunday Feb. 11, the group will meet in the Mahaney Center for the Arts room 221. Rehearsals move to their regular location in Mead Chapel beginning Tuesday Feb. 13. For up to date information, check on the web at go.middlebury.edu/communitychorus or contact director Jeff Rehbach at rehbach@middlebury.edu or (802) 989-7355.