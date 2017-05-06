Middlebury College Building wins Green Award

MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Green Building Network (VGBN) recognized the most energy efficient buildings in Vermont at the Vermont Green Building Gala, held at Main Street Landing on March 30, 2017. VGBN’s Vermont’s Greenest Building Awards are a statewide competition that honors residential and commercial buildings that meet the highest standard of demonstrated building energy performance.

The 2016 Going Green Commercial Building awards were given to Middlebury College’s 3 South Street designed by Smith Alvarez Sienkiewtcz (SAS) Architects and Vermont Land Trust Headquarters submitted by Maclay Architects. The mixed-use Middlebury College 3 South Street building involved renovation and restoration of a historic building with extensive consideration for sustainable design. This LEED Platinum project uses about 30% of the average commercial building in New England (86 kBtu/sf/yr). The Vermont Land Trust began working with the Maclay Architects design team to develop a redesign of their headquarters that included preserving the buildings historic character, ensuring occupant health, and promoting energy conservation. This building now uses about 35% of the average commercial building in New England (86 kBtu/sf/yr).

Earlier this year the project was received Efficiency Vermont’s top award for a major renovation of a commercial building, recognizing it with an Honor Award for it’s innovative energy-saving features.

