Middlebury College community keeps friend “Off-Roading”

MIDDLEBURY — Keith Piper is a well-known figure at Middlebury College’s Ross Dining Hall. He’s made many friends over the 14 years he’s worked there, and he’s always ready to engage in conversation or offer up a fist bump to the hundreds of students he works with every day. One of Keith’s main pleasures is going “off-road” in the scooter he must use to get around, so when the campus community found out that Keith’s current scooter can no longer be safely driven and that his insurance wouldn’t cover the cost of a replacement, they decided to offer up a virtual fist bump of their own to their friend Keith.

A GoFundMe account was launched on April 11th, and within a week enough money had been raised to buy Keith the best scooter on the market, a Pride Pursuit XL Mobility Scooter. Not only that, but there was money left over to purchase a 5-year warranty on the scooter, and still more money was left over that organizers plan to use for an additional gift for Keith, who will soon be cruising around campus in his new, fancy ride.