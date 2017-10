× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY | The Champlain Philharmonic will return for a concert at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society Sanctuary at 2 Duane Ct., in Middlebury on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. The performance is part of the series, “Eutierria” featuring works that portray the connection between music, the great outdoors and Bohemian life.