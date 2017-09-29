Middlebury F.D. to purchase radio gear

× Expand Middlebury Fire Department

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard approved a request Sept. 12 from Middlebury Fire Chief David Shaw to award a contract to Motorola Solutions for the purchase of radio equipment and two mobile repeaters for the Middlebury F.D., at a cost of $200,880. The board made a separate contract award to South Burlington-based Radio North Group Inc., totaling $26,313 for installation, accessories and programming. The purchase is being funded primarily through a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant that the Fire Department received in July. The grant includes a required 5 percent match from the Town of $10,961, which will come from approved capital budget funds.