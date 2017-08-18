Middlebury foundation announces grant awards

MIDDLEBURY - The Vermont Community Foundation of Middlebury announced that its innovations and collaborations grant program awarded $235,549.92 to 17 nonprofit organizations in Vermont this summer. The grants will support projects that help nonprofits collaborate across sectors and regions to develop common solutions to community needs. More than $85,000 of these grants were made possible by Giving Together, a program at the Community Foundation that shares grant proposals with fundholders and donors, giving them the opportunity to co-fund projects.

“Cross sector collaboration continues to be a vital strategy for driving strong and vital communities in Vermont,” said Dan Smith, president and CEO. Smith’s foundation office is located at 3 Court St. in downtown Middlebury. “The history of success among our partners has motivated continued support from Community Foundation fundholders for a number of ongoing programs, while simultaneously encouraging support for new projects that embrace the model of working together for stronger outcomes.”

Grant awards ranged from $10,000-$20,000 for both new and continued funding.

Nine new projects around the state include a program to provide parenting skills and recovery support to young parents in recovery for substance abuse and program to bring financial services to low and mid-income workers to encourage a more economically secure workforce.