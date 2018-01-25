Middlebury is home to Rutland R.R. archives

1 of 3
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Joseph Watson in the “stacks” of the Rutland Railroad archives in Middlebury College’s Special Collections.
2 of 3
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Middlebury College’s Joseph Watson examines engineering blueprints from the Rutland Railroad.
3 of 3
Photo by Lou Varricchio
Detailed preserved documents in Middlebury College’s Special Collections help tell the everyday stories of the Rutland Railroad’s heyday.
MIDDLEBURY | The mighty Rutland Railroad was one of America’s greatest railways until its contentious demise in 1963 brought on by a labor strike.
Now, Middlebury College’s Special Collections, housed in the Davis Family Library’s lower level, has become the home to both the railroad’s historic record of corporate annual reports, board meeting minutes, correspondence, train schedules, tickets, tariffs, and other ephemera, along with a collection of photographs which document the rise and fall of one of America’s finest jewel-in-the crown railroads.
The archives, conceived by Middlebury College’s Hans Raum, also contain information for nearly 75 railroads, in addition to the Rutland Railroad.
Middlebury College’s Joseph Watson is the preservation manager and archives associate of the Special Collections. He is the shepherd in the hills, so to speak, watching over his flock of the rare and unusual. But the railroad material is just a small part of Special Collections.
“I monitor the environment of the collection, work with various researchers, and keep it active and a living thing,” he said. “We think it’s the best way for you to make sense of the stories and events of the past.”
According to Watson, no white gloves are needed in Special Collections.
The college team encourages interested parties to seek out “intimate and hands-on interactions” with the rare documents and objects in its archives.
In addition to the Rutland Railroad archives, Middlebury’s Special Collections has an amazing archive of rare manuscripts, books, maps, an ancient recipe for beer from the time before Christ, American folk-music recordings, various college documents, selected honor student theses, valuable objects related to Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden Pond” (including original fragments from the author’s famous cabin), pop artist Andy Warhol’s Index, a miniature Bible, and a tiny Koran measuring just 25 mm by 25 mm.
“In 2001, Middlebury’s Hans Raum and members of the Rutland Railroad Historical Society teamed up to create the railroad archives.
“There was a generation of people collecting railroad material for many years,” Watson said. “They wanted a home for all the various private collections.”
There are two portions of the collection: thousands of photos documenting the landscape of rails, depots, signals, and mile markers, and corporate documents and albums going back to the 19th century.
“A few of the early collectors were former employees of the railroad. When the company was going under, people saved items being discarded. Unfortunately, this isn’t a comprehensive collection,” he said. “But Vermont is very lucky because of those interested in saving a bit of our history.”
The Rutland Railroad made a big impact on the nation beyond the borders of Vermont. It was a model railroad by the late 1800s.
“I grew up in Rutland,” Watson said. “ A lot of people felt terrible when the Victorian station came down. It was the flagship (depot), torn down in the late 1960s or early ‘70s.”
Included in the collection are fragile, fading engineering blueprints depicting everything from signal lights to exhaust pipes.
“These are just the tip of the (collection) iceberg,” Watson noted.
Among the various documents is a log book documenting the firing and rehiring of an employee for insubordination. Such a thing provides a day-to-day look at the human side of a Vermont company.
As Watson tells it, the predecessor of the Rutland Railroad, the Rutland & Burlington Railroad, was chartered in 1843 and completed the first railroad here in 1849. By 1867, the Rutland Railroad was chartered as the R&B’s successor.
“Labor strikes in 1961 led to the abandonment of the railroad in 1963,” he said. “The State of Vermont purchased much of the right-of-way and much of the trackage is now operated by Vermont Railway.”
There are many reasons for preserving Vermont’s rail history, just as a rebirth and reinvestment in railways is taking place in our own backyard, especially seen in downtown Middlebury’s rail improvements now underway.
“The railroads opened Vermont’s lumber, dairy, granite, marble and slate industries to large eastern markets and railroads also promoted Vermont as a tourist attraction,” according to Watson. “The development of interstate highways and the growth of motor vehicle usage, (and air travel) contributed to the decline of railroads.”
Check It Out: Classes and visits for K-12 schools, area colleges, and community groups to Middlebury College’s Special Collections are welcome. To arrange a visit, contact Joseph Watson by telephone at (802) 443-2387 or via email at: specialcollections@middlebury.edu.