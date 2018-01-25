Middlebury is home to Rutland R.R. archives

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Joseph Watson in the “stacks” of the Rutland Railroad archives in Middlebury College’s Special Collections. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Middlebury College’s Joseph Watson examines engineering blueprints from the Rutland Railroad. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Detailed preserved documents in Middlebury College’s Special Collections help tell the everyday stories of the Rutland Railroad’s heyday. Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY | The mighty Rutland Railroad was one of America’s greatest railways until its contentious demise in 1963 brought on by a labor strike.

Now, Middlebury College’s Special Collections, housed in the Davis Family Library’s lower level, has become the home to both the railroad’s historic record of corporate annual reports, board meeting minutes, correspondence, train schedules, tickets, tariffs, and other ephemera, along with a collection of photographs which document the rise and fall of one of America’s finest jewel-in-the crown railroads.

The archives, conceived by Middlebury College’s Hans Raum, also contain information for nearly 75 railroads, in addition to the Rutland Railroad.

Middlebury College’s Joseph Watson is the preservation manager and archives associate of the Special Collections. He is the shepherd in the hills, so to speak, watching over his flock of the rare and unusual. But the railroad material is just a small part of Special Collections.

“I monitor the environment of the collection, work with various researchers, and keep it active and a living thing,” he said. “We think it’s the best way for you to make sense of the stories and events of the past.”

According to Watson, no white gloves are needed in Special Collections.

The college team encourages interested parties to seek out “intimate and hands-on interactions” with the rare documents and objects in its archives.

In addition to the Rutland Railroad archives, Middlebury’s Special Collections has an amazing archive of rare manuscripts, books, maps, an ancient recipe for beer from the time before Christ, American folk-music recordings, various college documents, selected honor student theses, valuable objects related to Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden Pond” (including original fragments from the author’s famous cabin), pop artist Andy Warhol’s Index, a miniature Bible, and a tiny Koran measuring just 25 mm by 25 mm.

“In 2001, Middlebury’s Hans Raum and members of the Rutland Railroad Historical Society teamed up to create the railroad archives.

“There was a generation of people collecting railroad material for many years,” Watson said. “They wanted a home for all the various private collections.”

There are two portions of the collection: thousands of photos documenting the landscape of rails, depots, signals, and mile markers, and corporate documents and albums going back to the 19th century.