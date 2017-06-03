Middlebury man cited for DUI

× Expand VSP photo Sean Devoid

NEW HAVEN — On May 23, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing a motorcycle traveling southbound on U.S. Route 7 in New Haven exceeding the posted 50 MPH speed limit. Police allege that driver Sean Devoid, 35, of Middlebury smelled of intoxicants “emitting from his person.” Police report that Devoid had been drinking .prior to the stop. He was screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Devoid was transported to the VSP New Haven Barracks for processing and later released on a citation.