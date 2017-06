NEW HAVEN — On May 27, Vermont State Police troopers from the New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7, north of New Haven Junction, after observing a Toyota traveling south at a high rate of speed. Signs of impairment were observed. Michael McCleaf, 53, of Middlebury was taken into custody for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was released on a citation for excessive speed and DUI, second or subsequent offense.