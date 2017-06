× Expand VSP photo Timothy E. Edwards

RUTLAND — Timothy E. Edwards, 29, of Middlebury was stopped by Vermont State Police on U.S. Route 7 in Rutland Town on June 19 for multiple traffic violations. Police said that Edwards was under the influence of intoxicants and was screened for DUI. He was transported to the VSP Rutland Barracks and issued a citation. He will appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division July 10 to answer to the DUI charge.