Middlebury man traveling 1,000 miles not to see the Sun: Aug. 21 solar eclipse

× Expand Middlebury astronomer Paul Walker is prepared for the Aug. 21 solar eclipse. He is traveling to Tennessee to view the total eclipse. Preparation requires carefully checking out lenses, filters, CCD cameras, telescopes, and packing them up safely for transport in a station wagon. While Vermont is outside the line of totality, a partial eclipse will still be visible here weather permitting. Photos provided

MIDDLEBURY — You are never the same after viewing a total solar eclipse.

Those who have experienced one find themselves craving the next and may even travel the globe to repeat the experience.

There will be a solar eclipse on Aug. 21. Fortunately, weather permitting and with proper equipment, all of the people who live in continental USA will be able to see at least a partial eclipse.

Those in a narrow 70-mile-wide strip of land running from Oregon to South Carolina will have the chance to view the total eclipse.

A partial eclipse will be visible from Vermont on Aug. 21 between 1:30 and 3:50 p.m.

Many people may drive to this "path of totality" where the Moon fully covers the Sun.

Those that do will be rewarded with a most awesome view of what looks like a black Sun surrounded by gossamer streamers of pearly bluish-white light hanging in a twilight sky.

In Vermont, the partial eclipse — which must always be viewed with special equipment such as solar glasses, no. 14 welder’s glass, a projected image of the Sun — will look more like a featureless crescent Moon. The difference is like playing the lottery verses winning the lottery.

Paul Walker of Middlebury is one of those determined to take advantage of how "close" the total eclipse is. It is only about 1,200 miles to his Tennessee viewing destination.

Paul is secretary of the Vermont Astronomical Society (VAS) and produces their quarterly newsletter. He has been an amateur astronomer since childhood and his large homemade telescope gets regular use in the backyard.

There are other local members of the VAS, with perhaps 20-25 of the 60 members taking road trips to "totality" in locations stretching across the country. Planning for this event has taken place over several years and Paul has carefully packed two small telescopes and spent time choreographing and practicing the steps needed to record the event. One of the main reasons for being present for the eclipse is to actually be present. So, if there is a problem with recording, the back-up plan is to just watch and feel the experience.

For information on local places where VAS members will be set up for public viewing of the eclipse visit vtastro.org.

Editor’s note: Writer Jane Walker is the spouse of Middlebury astronomer Paul Walker.