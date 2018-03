× Expand File photo

MIDDLEBURY | The Champlain Philharmonic Community Orchestra will present its Annual Spring Concert Series, at 4 p.m., on Sunday, March 25,​​ at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. The program will feature Verdi’s “La Forza Del Destino”, Grieg’s “Peer Gynt”, Sibelius’ “Spring Song”, and Schubert’s “Symphony No. 8”. Tickets are available at the door. For advance ticket ordering see ​www.champlainphilharmonic.org​.