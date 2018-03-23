Middlebury plans large solar array

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard will hold a public hearing on a proposed solar array and battery storage project planned for the corner of Old Middle and Halladay Roads. The planned industrial facility will be one of the largest in Vermont.

The public hearing will be held at Middlebury Town Offices, 77 Main St., Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m.

At the regularly-scheduled meeting March 27, the Middlebury Selectboard will hold the hearing and discuss the proposed Memorandum of Understanding between Global Resource Options, Inc. (dba “groSolar”) and the Town of Middlebury regarding groSolar’s designing, permitting, and constructing the 4.99-megawatt solar installation.