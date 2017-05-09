Middlebury rail-bridge public hearing slated

× Expand Dean Riggott

MIDDLEBURY — After years of planning and delays, construction of Middlebury’s deteriorated downtown rail bridges is set to begin this summer with temporary bridges paving the way.

The rail tunnel work, located below Main Street and Merchants Row, will start this summer and continue for several years.

The schedule for constructing the permanent bridge spanning the new tunnel is expected to be finalized this week.

On the heels of the temporary bridge work set to start, a special meeting and public hearing will discuss the project’s Environmental Assessment report on Thursday, May 11 at the Town Hall Theater.

The assessment report was completed last week.

On May 11, an informational session will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. At that time, the public is invited to meet project team members to discuss the assessment.

Following the informational session at 7 p.m., a public hearing will include an overview of the project by Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) officials, followed by a public comment session.

A copy of the Environmental Assessment is available for review at the Ilsley Public Library at 75 Main Street, the Middlebury Town Manager’s Office at 77 Main St., and also on the VTrans website (vtrans.vermont.gov).

The public will be able to sudy the assessment’s report on impacts to threatened and endangered species, air and water quality, impacts to historic and cultural sites, social and economic impacts to local communities, and a cost analysis for each porposed alternative.

The proposed project is partially funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

The Environmental Assessment was conducted in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act.

VTrans will replace the two, nearly century old rail bridges, located 300 feet apart, with a new tunnel.

Comments may be presented in-person at the public hearing or by letter to Kenneth R. Sikora, Federal Highway Administration, Federal Building, Suite 216, 87 State St., Montpelier, Vt. 05602, or by mail (send to middlebury@vhb.com).