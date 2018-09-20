Middlebury rocks with Omya event

× Expand File photo Omya acquired the big pit in Middlebury from the former Vermont Marble and White Pigment Company in 1976.

MIDDLEBURY - When you live next to one of the world’s largest holes in the ground, you’re probably going to take it for granted. At least that seems to be the case with most Addison County residents who pass by Omya North America’s giant marble quarry on the east side of U.S. Route 7.

The yawning hole in the earth is located a few miles south of downtown Middlebury.

Despite taking one of the world’s largest rock quarries for granted, the big pit’s Swiss-owners give locals a unique chance to renew their sense of wonder every year.

Omya held Middlebury Quarry Open House Sept. 15, in advance of Earth Science Week 2018 in Vermont schools (Oct. 14-20).

Omya is a leading global producer of high-grade industrial minerals derived from calcium carbonate (limestone and marble) and dolomite (magnesium-rich limestone).

Omya’s quarry—which produces calcium carbonate, the chief chemical constituent of marble—has seen a lot of physical changes over the years; it is located on former Foster family farmland.

Up until just a few years ago, one Foster family member took friends on tours (via Foster land) to peek into the big pit. But no longer.

When the Eagle first talked with Jim Stewart, Omya’s retired Florence plant manager a few years ago, he noted that the quarry has been commercially operated since at least the mid 1960s.

Prior to that, local folks used the calcium carbonate for lime, fertilizer, and fill around farms.

Omya acquired the big pit from the former Vermont Marble and White Pigment Company in 1976.

While most folks think of marble as a beautiful stone used in architecture and art, it’s biggest, most profitable, use is in the paper, plastics and paint industries.

“The biggest use for marble—calcium carbonate—is as a filler, extender and brighter,” Stewart told the Eagle. “It’s in everything from dry wall and linoleum to electrical insulation and wall paint in your house. Then there are coatings, sealants, and adhesives. Calcium carbonate is also a big part of foods, feeds, pharma, cosmetics, and agribusiness.”

Omya sells the slurry product throughout the U.S. and Canada. However, Omya’s calcium-carbonate footprint is worldwide; company quarries operating in Europe also produce calcium carbonate.

The 480-million-year-old Middlebury marble deposit is part of a vast Appalachian formation of which Vermont is but a part—it stretches from Quebec to Alabama. This thick deposit of metamorphic rock, formerly limestone, was laid down at the bottom of a deep, ancient sea in what geolgists call Ordivician times. Mountain uplift cooked the original limestone and altered it into marble.

On the operations side, Omya’s Swiss employers own the quarry, but they don’t do the actual hard work.

Instead, Omya contracts locally owned SLC-Shelburne Limestone Corp. to do the ore extraction. Contract truckers then deliver the crushed ore to the Verpol plant via Route 7 where it is processed.

Thanks to modern machinery, only eight workers do the quarrying in Middlebury. They blast, drill, remove and screen all the rock in the quarry. Equipment used includes 100-ton Caterpillar vehicles, trucks, loaders, jaw crushers, screeners and conveyors.

The quarry is 4,800 feet long and 900 feet wide and 250 feet deep. Certainly not as big as some open-pit mines in the western U.S., but it’s still large by North American quarry standards.