Middlebury selectboard oks rates, budgets

MIDDLEBURY | Upon recommendation from the Infrastructure Committee, the Middlebury Selectboard, acting as the water and wastewater commission, approved the following water and wastewater budgets and rates for fiscal year 2018 at a recent board meeting.

• Water Budget of $1,233,346, including capital expenses of $235,310.

• Wastewater Budget of $2,537,900, including capital expenses of $348,059.

• Water Rate-In-Town Users: base charge of $35.52 per quarter (with no water usage included in the base charge) and usage rate of $3.04 per 1,000 gallons, effective at the start of the fourth billing quarter of 2017.

• Water Rate-Out-of-Town Users: base charge of $40.52 per quarter (with no water usage included in the base charge) and usage rate of $3.85 per 1,000 gallons for out-of-town customers, effective at the start of the fourth billing quarter of 2017.

• Sewer Rates - In-Town Users (unchanged from FY17): base charge of $39.60 per quarter, with 3,000 gallons/quarter included in the base charge, and the usage rate remaining at $7.78 per 1,000 gallons the 3,000 gallons included in the base charge, effective at the start of the fourth billing quarter for 2017.

• Sewer Rates - Out-of-Town Users (unchanged from FY 17): base charge of $39.60/quarter, with 3,000 gallons/quarter included in the base charge, and the usage rate remaining at $7.78 per 1,000 gallons, effective at the start of the fourth billing quarter for 2017.

• Septage Disposal Rate: an increase from $.09 to $.11 per gallon and the Field Days disposal rate from $.03 to $.04 per gallon, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

The Board awarded the 2017-18 contract for winter sand to J.P. Carrara, at a quoted price of $9.25 per ton, and also awarded a contract for paving the Mill Street parking lot to D&F Excavating & Paving for a total cost of $27,090.