Middlebury sexual abuse case sentencing hearing set

MIDDLEBURY | According to Jennifer Ricard, victim advocate with the Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 30, 2015, the Vermont Department for Children and Families received a report of possible sexual abuse of a child in Middlebury.

A multi-department investigation was opened following the incident by Detective Kris Bowdish of the Middlebury Police Department and Katie Colligan of the Department for Children and Families, with the assistance of Detective Trooper Barnes of the Vermont State Police.

On Jan. 23 of this year, after a four-day-long trial, a jury convicted Jason Dukette of Rutland of attempted lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, possession of child pornography, and indecent material to a minor.

Dukette was released on conditions pending his sentencing hearing, which is tentatively set for March 19, at 3 p.m., at the Mahady Courthouse in Middlebury.