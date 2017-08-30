Middlebury surveying residents about pot

× Expand Photo provided Middlebury residents are encouraged to take either an online or paper survey about the possible legalization of marijuana by Sept. 8.

MIDDLEBURY | Officials of the Town of Middlebury are asking residents their opinions about the legalization of marijuana, which contains a psychoactive drug consisting of chemical compounds known as cannabinoids.

Town officials have established an online survey on the SurveyMonkey website to gauge residents’ ideas about the legalization of the cannabis drug.

The survey also asks residents about the geographic placement of marijuana retail outlets as well as extra local taxes on the drug.

The Middlebury Selectboard crafted several distinct questions such as:

Whether or not the town generally favors marijuana legalization

Whether or not the town favors supporting the Vermont League of Cities and Towns in lobbying against legalization

Whether or not the town wants marijuana businesses.

Officials would like surveys completed no later than Friday, Sept. 8.

To complete a short nine-question survey online, visit surveymonkey.com.

Paper copies of the survey are also available in the atrium of the Middlebury Town Offices at 77 Main St.