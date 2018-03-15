Middlebury Town Meeting results

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio On March 6, Middlebury voters were invited to participate by completing several data surveys for Addison County concerns such as the quality of ACTR bus service and the convenience of the disposal of waste as well as how recycling is collected.

MIDDLEBURY | Annual Middlebury Town Meeting highlights for March 5 and voting results for March 6 are reported as follows courtesy of the Town Clerk’s Office:

After an informal community reception with refreshments provided by the Middlebury Elementary School Association, Middlebury voters acted upon the following articles on the Warning for the Annual Town Meeting, held in the Mary Hogan Elementary School Cafeteria/Gymnasium.

Articles:

Article 1: Accepted the reports of the Town officers.

Article 2: Adopted the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2019 (July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019) in the amount of $10,574,426 with a portion thereof in the amount of $7,331,905 to be raised by taxes.

Article 3: Authorized the Selectboard, pursuant to 24 VSA §1786a(b), to purchase a police cruiser and related equipment; a street sweeper; a skid steer; one asphalt hot box and to finance the purchase by borrowing funds in a total amount not to exceed $122,400 over a term not to exceed five years.

Article 4: Voted to collect taxes on real property for fiscal year 2018-19 in three equal installments due in the Treasurer’s Office on Aug. 15, 2018, Nov. 15, 2018, and March 15, 2019. Payments are due in the Middlebury Treasurer’s Office on these dates, postmarks are not accepted as proof of timely payment.

Article 5: Voted, pursuant to 24 VSA § 2804(a), to authorize the Selectboard to apply $57,484 in surplus funds from the Cross Street Bridge Fund to offset increased spending for Capital Improvements in the FY19 General Fund Budget

Article 6: Voters were asked to participate in the Selectboard’s Annual Town Meeting Poll; received an overview of the Addison Central Supervisory District budget by ACSD Finance Committee Chair Ruth Hardy (the ACSD budget was voted by Australian ballot on March 6); and heard from candidates for elected office (also voted by Australian ballot on March 6).

Middlebury Election Results:

Moderator: Former Gov. James Douglas 1,052.

Lister: Hudson Tilford 925.

Selectboard: Gary F. Baker 399, Lindsey Fuentest-George 784, Farhad Khan 949.

Library Trustee (three year term): John Freidin 502, Joe McVeigh 450, Amy Mincher 616, David Munford 255.

Library Trustee (one year term): Tricia Chatary 157, Barbara Doyle-Wilch 402, Alice Eckles 403.