MIDDLEBURY | Under the citizens comments portion of the Sept. 12 Middlebury Selectboard meeting, Middlebury resident Amy McAninch asked the board to consider enacting an ordinance banning the use of plastic shopping bags, noting that 55 Massachusetts towns have already taken such action as a sustainability measure and to reduce waste. Board members concluded that a broader community discussion on the issue is needed, perhaps at Town Meeting, before any direct action is taken.