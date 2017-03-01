Mike Coppinger: I have a plan for Rutland

RUTLAND — Mike Coppinger has a ready answer for why he could unseat Rutland Mayor Chris Louras on Town Meeting Day — he alone has a viable plan for the city.

“I’m the only one who is putting both issues and solutions out there,” Coppinger said in an interview for Watchdog’s series on the mayor’s race.

“[Louras] says ‘trust me, I know what I’m doing,’ and [David Allaire] just points out problems. I’m the only one with a clear vision for the city.”

Coppinger is one of four mayoral candidates seeking to defeat Louras, a 10-year incumbent who risked his political future by drafting and executing a secret plan to make Rutland a permanent refugee resettlement community. David Allaire, a 19-year member of the Board of Aldermen, also is running for office.

But Coppinger is focusing on infrastructure repairs, a priority he says is long overdue. “It keeps being talked about, but it’s not being addressed,” he told Watchdog.

To pay for infrastructure repairs, Coppinger is proposing a 1 percent local option tax. According to Coppinger, 50 percent of purchases come from non-locals. This means the city could generate an increased $1.3 million annually, with only half coming from city residents. Neighboring towns Killington, Rutland Town and Middlebury have the tax.

Coppinger serves as executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, a role he has held for the past decade. Before that, he worked in municipal recreation and parks for the towns of Pittsford and Killington. “In both these roles, I’ve had to work with many city departments. I have a good relationship with them, and have a grasp of many of their duties,” he said.

Communication with, and appreciation for, various leaders in the city is something Coppinger views as key, especially after more than a year of discord between the mayor, the Board of Aldermen, voters and the fire department.

“A fresh new perspective is what’s needed right now,” he said. “There’s a rift and divide that I don’t think Louras or Allaire can heal.”

In April 2016, Louras surprised voters when he announced that Rutland would become a resettlement hub for 100 Syrian refugees. His plan was kept secret from voters and the Board of Aldermen for six months prior to the announcement. The first set of refugees arrived in January.

“Transparency is essential when dealing with the public. With our checks-and-balances system of government, we have to have communication,” Coppinger said.

Communication was again the problem in addressing budget issues. Louras’ budget was handed to the Board of Aldermen with a 10 percent increase over the prior year while at the same time cutting the fire department budget to reduce front-line firemen.

Coppinger, who served three terms as an alderman, says he wouldn’t put city government in that position. The problem was twofold, he said: financial responsibility and communication.

“For nine of the 10 years I’ve served as executive director for the Downtown Rutland Partnership, I’ve presented a balanced budget.”

Coppinger also said better communication of the mayor’s vision to create administrative positions in coordination with the fire chief would have prevented much of the animosity that built in city government.

In his free time, Coppinger enjoys working as the assistant soccer coach for the Rutland girl’s varsity team. He was born in Rutland and graduated from College of St. Joseph in 2000.

“I love the small town feeling. It’s a feeling of knowing that one person can make a lot of change.”