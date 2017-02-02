Millennials to the rescue in Vermont’s demographics crisis

× Expand Vermont Eagle Photo “Since 2010, we’ve lost 16,000 workers … and that downward trend continues,” Gov. Phil Scott said. Pictured: Scott spent a day at the Vermont Eagle in August 2011.

RUTLAND — Vermont’s dirty little secret is out in the open. The Green Mountain State is the victim of a demographic shift.

The state needs more young people and middle-class families — that is, more people paying taxes and fees.

The election of Gov. Phil Scott helped bring the secret out of the shadows.

With the rise of news stories about Vermont’s young people leaving the state in search of better-paying jobs, so, too, has its middle class begun to shrink.

For example, 64 percent of Vermont’s high school grads go out of state for college, and many never return.

“We must acknowledge … our demographic and workforce challenges,” Scott said during his inauguration address . “It’s a complex problem and it will not be solved overnight. … We literally cannot afford to ignore this issue anymore.”

Shrinking workforce

Between 2000 and 2010 — during the governorships of Democrat Howard Dean and Republican Jim Douglas — Vermonters between the ages of 25 and 45 declined by 30,000.

Things didn’t improve much under Democrat Gov. Peter Shumlin.

“Since 2010, we’ve lost 16,000 workers … and that downward trend continues,” Scott said. “We are losing 2,300 more every year, which means, by tomorrow, we’ll have six fewer workers than we have today.”

As Scott also warned while lieutenant governor when his statewide “Everyday Jobs Initiative” hit the road, such losses erode the state’s tax base and scare away new businesses. As part of his initiative, then Lt. Gov. Scott spent a day on the job as a salesperson at the Vermont Eagle in 2011.

“Those losses [are] making Vermont less and less affordable for those who remain,” he said.

Middle class blues

Between 1980 and 2015, Vermont’s middle class shrank 12 percent, according to a 2016 report by the Public Assets Institute of Vermont. Meanwhile, job growth has flattened.

During the 2016 campaign, Scott said he’d like to see Vermont’s population expand from 625,000 to 700,000 over the next decade.

“This is a pretty tall order — maybe unattainable,” said Rob Roper, president of the Ethan Allen Institute, a free-market think tank. “Our state’s population is stagnant, and if we want to be able to continue paying for government services, we need to find a way to increase the number of citizens paying taxes into the treasury.”

During his budget address earlier in the week, Scott said $750,000 will be earmarked for outreach marketing that targets young people, working families and new businesses.

Local action

Business leaders in Rutland and surrounding communities aren’t waiting for Scott or legislators to wave a magic wand. Their aim is to start taking action now.

Rutland’s shifting demographics are a microcosm of the rest of Vermont. As Mary Cohen of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce sees it, stopping and reversing Rutland County’s population declines is critical to the economic health of the Rutland and Killington resort region and beyond.

Cohen said a new, multi-tiered marketing approach aimed at young people and others is set to start within six months. It’s the opening salvo of a decade-long blitz.

“We’re talking a 10-year-plan,” Cohen added. “It’s going to take time and work to bring people to our region.”

Rutland’s target audiences are millennials and mid-career professionals looking to get something more out of life.

There’s also a tourist component. “If we can get them here to visit, we know many will want to live here, too,” Cohen said.

Skill sets

Cohen said Rutland-area employers have jobs, but not enough individuals with the right set of skills locally.

For example, health-care employers need trained people with med-tech and nursing degrees, and manufacturers, like G.E. Aviation in Rutland, are looking for electronics and mechanical engineering candidates.

With a first-year budget of $200,000, Cohen said her partnership received funding from local businesses. Rutland City government kicked in $50,000 for the first year.

The campaign team includes the Chamber and the Rutland Economic Development Corporation, as well as local boosters, advertising and media experts, and other key professionals.

“While Rutland City and the region have made significant strides toward revitalization, growing our population and visitation are vital,” Cohen said.

The Rutland-Killington campaign and Gov. Scott’s underlying premise — the need to grow the population during the next decade — shows that business-as-usual must change.

Roper agrees about growth, but he believes a free-market approach will work best to solve the demographic crisis in the long run.

“Vermont has a reputation for being a hard place to make a living. It only makes sense that we make it easy for recent graduates to, for example, ski during the day, work a part-time job in the evenings, supplement their incomes driving for Uber and rent out the spare room over the garage through Airbnb,” Roper said.

“The myriad regulations standing in the way of this kind of economic flexibility for both employers and employees need to be scrapped, and Vermont should lead the way into the 21st century with a clarion call for millennials to come help us do it.”