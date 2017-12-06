Miniature Christmas tree raffle set for Dec. 19

MIDDLEBURY | The non-profit Sheldon Museum is holding its Miniature Christmas Tree Raffle, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.

The raffle features creative miniature trees decorated by the following local artists:

Ann Demong, Nancie Dunn (Sweet Cecily), Warren Kimble, Sarah Pope, Elizabeth Andrews (National Bank of Middlebury), Danielle Rougeau, Laura Reed, Mallory Barnum, Melody Mundorf, Roberta Hier, Rocky Cousino (Customer Service Department, National Bank of Middlebury), Sarah Stahl, Round Robin (3 trees), Sandy Jackson (some assembly required)™, Marge Drexler, Jane Steele, Grace Boucher (Otter Creek Bakery), Suzanne Douglas, Christine Lathrop (National Bank of Middlebury), Ashley Wolff, Gayl Braisted, Brenda Jimmo (National Bank of Middlebury), Valerie Demong.

Tickets are available at the Sheldon Museum or by calling the Sheldon at (802) 388-2117.