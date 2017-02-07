Missing person found

FERRISBURGH — Jan. 20, VSP New Haven received an E 911 about a missing person in a wooden area off Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh.

Upon arrival to the residence, investigation found that Kyle Eichin was renting a home on this road with several friends and had gone out alone to pan for gold in the area. Eichin nor his friends were familiar with the area and had searched for about two hours before they called 911. The area around this home consisted of approximately 65 acres of fields, woods, and small swamps and streams.

With the assistance of Vergennes rescue, Ferrisburgh Fire department, a Vermont Fish and Game warden, Eichin was located at approximately 9:35 p.m. Eichin had been lost for approximately 6.5 hours and after being screened by rescue at the scene was found to be in good health.