Monkton farm: A bumper crop of strawberries!

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Stephen and Sarah Park, new owners of Full Belly Farm in Monkton. The farm operated at the Norris Berry Farm for 30 years.

MONKTON — When Norma Norris put her famous 30-year-old Norris Berry Farm in Monkton up for sale last year, Stephen and Sarah Park jumped at the opportunity to follow their dream of running a farm.

The operation — now bearing the Park’s new business name, Fully Belly Farm — has been an integral part of the community; the Parks wanted to see its traditions continue.

“Norma had an arrangement with the Vermont Land Trust to ensure the farm’s future,” according to Stephen. “So, the Trust was looking for workable proposals for the farm. We submitted our proposal and business plan, along with those submitted by other folks, back in November. On Jan. 9, we got the word that we were selected. We were thrilled.”

The Parks said that they are leasing the farm until next summer when the purchase will be finalized.

Meanwhile, the couple scrambled, moving from their home in Lincoln to the farm, in order to get it up and running for the spring.

“We got our tomato seeds started under lights in our bedroom at home,” Sarah said. “That’s was only part of the story. Well, now we’re in business.”

Lady Luck may have smiled on the Parks, but it’s really their green thumbs and business savvy that got things up and running seamlessly and successfully. And they’ve already planted next year’s crop of strawberries. Future plans, which include going organic, are already in the works.

The Parks start their long work day at dawn and continue in the fields until 9 p.m., just as the early summer light fades in the western sky.

So far, the farm’s famous pick-your-own and professionally picked strawberries are bountiful, sweet and delicious.

“This is an amazing bumper crop,” Stephen said. “We’re picking ‘em as fast as they ripen.”

The Parks said that they have heard from many people that there was a concern about Vermont strawberry crops not doing well this summer because of our ridiculously wet spring. However, the berries at Full Belly Farm have never looked better.

“We need customers to know that the crop is healthy and ready to be picked like crazy. Pick-your-own is open in full swing,” the Parks said.

The covered farm stand at Full Belly has everything you’d expect and more. In addition to ample parking, there are “Summer in Vermont” brand jellies and jams (started by Norma Norris), fresh berries, watery melons, vegetables, fruits, maple syrup, greenhouse plants, flowers and more when in season.

The Parks have 12 men and women on their payroll, including two Norris Farm veterans — both hard-working Jamaicans, Denzil and Tony.

“We have a great crew here,” according to Stephen. “They take satisfaction in working the land.”

Among the largest berry farms in Vermont, Full Belly encompasses 108 acres. Right now, it’s peak strawberry season which lasts until the end of July. But regardless of the season, there will always something mouth-watering at Full Belly Farm.

Check It Out: For more details and directions, call the farm at 453-3793. Located at 686 Davis Road in Monkton, Full Belly’s products are available right at the farm as well as at Shelburne Supermarket, City Market, the Inn at Shelburne Farms, Lantman’s, the Antidote, Starry Night Café, Pauline’s, Mirabelle’s, Skinny Pancake, Chubby Muffin, Rosie’s Restaurant, Barkeaters and elsewhere.