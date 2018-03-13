Monkton Town Meeting results

MONKTON | The following Town Meeting voting results for Monkton were reported by the town clerk’s office:
Voting:
Town moderator: Kenneth E. Wheeling 550
School moderator: Kenneth E. Wheeling 548
Town clerk: Sharon M. Gomez 570
School clerk: Sharon M. Gomez 559
Town treasurer: William C. Joos 529
School treasurer: William C. Joos 525
Selectboard: (three year term): Stephen Pilcher 510
Selectboard (two year term/vote for one): William B. Martin 288, Tim Earle 236
Lister: Sam Burr 527
Auditor: Mary Jane Huizenga 535
Elementary school (vote for two): Jennifer Stanley 494, Marikate Kelley 478
MAUHS: Otto Funke 503.
Delinquent tax collector: William C. Joos, 529
Planning Commission (vote for three): Gayle Grim 470, Vor Hughes 463, vacant third position
R,M, Library: Ian Smiley 519
Monkton United Planning Document: Yes 399, No 178.
School budget and bond voting:
Mount Abraham Unified School District budget: Yes 1,734, No 1,231
Mount Abraham Unified School District bond: Yes 1,196, No 1,785.