Monkton Town Meeting results

MONKTON | The following Town Meeting voting results for Monkton were reported by the town clerk’s office:

Voting:

Town moderator: Kenneth E. Wheeling 550

School moderator: Kenneth E. Wheeling 548

Town clerk: Sharon M. Gomez 570

School clerk: Sharon M. Gomez 559

Town treasurer: William C. Joos 529

School treasurer: William C. Joos 525

Selectboard: (three year term): Stephen Pilcher 510

Selectboard (two year term/vote for one): William B. Martin 288, Tim Earle 236

Lister: Sam Burr 527

Auditor: Mary Jane Huizenga 535

Elementary school (vote for two): Jennifer Stanley 494, Marikate Kelley 478

MAUHS: Otto Funke 503.

Delinquent tax collector: William C. Joos, 529

Planning Commission (vote for three): Gayle Grim 470, Vor Hughes 463, vacant third position

R,M, Library: Ian Smiley 519

Monkton United Planning Document: Yes 399, No 178.

School budget and bond voting:

Mount Abraham Unified School District budget: Yes 1,734, No 1,231

Mount Abraham Unified School District bond: Yes 1,196, No 1,785.