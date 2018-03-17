Monpelier: Bills, bills bills

MONTPELIER | Bills about drones near prison, fireworks, marijuana odor, studying carbon taxation, the statewide voter checklist, campaign finance, child fatality, human trafficking, vagrancy, animal cruelty and more survived the Vermont Legislature March 2 crossover deadline and remain under consideration for approval this year.
Some of the bills below have already passed the House and are now under Senate review. Any biennium bill not appearing below has either become law already, or (more likely) is dead for 2018, barring a vote to the contrary by the full House.
The Legislature is home this week on Town Meeting, and will return Tuesday, March 13. For more information on specific bills, see the bill number below. For other information including Senate crossover survivors, go to the Vermont Legislature website.
Agriculture & Forestry Committee:
H.663: municipal land use regulation of accessory on-farm businesses
H.726: creating a voluntary pollinator-friendly standard for solar arrays
H.780: the inspection of amusement rides
H.903: regenerative farming
H.904 miscellaneous agricultural subjects
H.915: the protection of pollinators
Appropriations:
H.549: the Petroleum Cleanup Fund
H.571: creating the Department of Liquor and Lottery and the Board of Liquor and Lottery
H.608: creating an Older Vermonters Act working group
H.638: increasing Board of Bar Examiners from nine to 11 members
H.718: creation of the Restorative Justice Study Committee
H.854: promoting television and film production
H.911: changes in Vermont’s personal income tax and education financing system
Commerce and Economic Development:
H.593: miscellaneous consumer protection provisions
H.620: state-owned airports and economic development
H.694: captive insurance companies
H.719: insurance companies and trust companies
H.731: miscellaneous workers’ compensation and occupational safety amendments
H.748: state designations and electronic filing of proposed plans, plan amendments, and bylaws under Title 24
H.764: data brokers and consumer protection
H.766: creating a homeowner’s rehabilitation tax credit
H.780: the inspection of amusement rides
H.854: promoting television and film production
H.916: increasing the moral obligation authority of the Vermont Economic Development Authority
H.919: workforce development
Corrections and Institutions:
H.551: flying the Green Mountain Boys Flag at the State House
H.615: prohibiting the use of drones near correctional facilities
H.718: creation of the Restorative Justice Study Committee
H.806: the Southeast State Correctional Facility Study Committee
S.149: the authority of the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation to enter into land transactions
Education:
H.897: enhancing the effectiveness, availability, and equity of services provided to students who require additional support
Energy and Technology:
H.581: connectivity Initiative grant eligibility
H.582: increased funding for the Connectivity Initiative
H.616: thermal efficiency monies and biomass-led district heat
H.726: creating a voluntary pollinator-friendly standard for solar arrays
H.920: the authority of the Agency of Digital Services
General, Housing, & Military Affairs:
H.571: creating the Department of Liquor and Lottery and the Board of Liquor and Lottery
H.614: the sale and use of fireworks
H.693: the Honor and Remember Flag
H.711: employment protections for crime victims
H.831: funding for an accelerated weatherization program
H.906: professional licensing for service members and veterans
H.907: improving rental housing safety
Government Operations:
H.585: management of records
H.624: the protection of information in the statewide voter checklist
H.677: collecting attorney’s fees after enforcing a municipal zoning bylaw
H.684: professions and occupations regulated by the Office of Professional Regulation
H.700: the Open Meeting Law and meeting minutes
H.779: the legislative directory prepared by the Secretary of State
H.828: disclosures in campaign finance law
H.829: appointing town grand jurors
H.843: technical corrections
H.846: the application of general law to chartered municipalities
H.859: requiring municipal corporations to affirmatively vote to retain ownership of lease lands
H.894 pensions, retirement, and setting the contribution rates for municipal employees
H.895: legislative review of certain report requirements
H.899: fees for records filed in town offices and a town fee report and request
H.908: the Administrative Procedure Act
H.910: the Open Meeting Law and the Public Records Act
H.913: boards and commissions
Health Care:
H.892: regulation of short-term, limited-duration health insurance coverage and association health plans
H.901: health information technology and health information exchange
H.905: the Green Mountain Care Board’s billback formula
H.912: the health care regulatory duties of the Green Mountain Care Board
H.914: reporting requirements for the second year of the Vermont Medicaid Next Generation ACO Pilot Project
Human Services:
H.589: the reasonable and prudent parent standard
H.608: creating an Older Vermonters Act working group
H.673: miscellaneous amendments to the Reach Up program
H.686: establishing the Child Fatality Review Team
H.690: explanation of advance directives and treating clinicians who may sign a DNR/COLST
H.727: the admissibility of a child’s hearsay statements in a proceeding before the Human Services Board
H.736: lead-poisoning prevention
H.822: repealing Vermont’s certificate of need laws
H.921: nursing home oversight
Judiciary:
H.562: parentage proceedings
H.563: repealing the crimes of vagrancy
H.566: animal cruelty
H.589: the reasonable and prudent parent standard
H.603: human trafficking
H.611: compensation for victims of crime
H.638: increasing the number of examiners on the Board of Bar Examiners from nine to 11 members
H.660: establishing the Geographic Justice Criminal Code Reclassification Commission
H.675: conditions of release prior to trial
H.689: funding domestic violence accountability programs and the position of Vermont Council on Domestic Violence Coordinator
H.717: penalties for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors
H.727: the admissibility of a child’s hearsay statements in a proceeding before the Human Services Board
H.728: bail reform
H.741: criminal history record fees
H.764: data brokers and consumer protection
H.799: notice of sale of property subject to unpaid property taxes
H.819: municipal authority to adopt nuisance ordinances regarding marijuana odor
H.836: electronic court filings for relief from abuse orders
H.868: mitigating statewide systemic racism
H.875: immunity for recreational use of municipally owned land.