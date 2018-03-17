Monpelier: Bills, bills bills

MONTPELIER | Bills about drones near prison, fireworks, marijuana odor, studying carbon taxation, the statewide voter checklist, campaign finance, child fatality, human trafficking, vagrancy, animal cruelty and more survived the Vermont Legislature March 2 crossover deadline and remain under consideration for approval this year.

Some of the bills below have already passed the House and are now under Senate review. Any biennium bill not appearing below has either become law already, or (more likely) is dead for 2018, barring a vote to the contrary by the full House.

The Legislature is home this week on Town Meeting, and will return Tuesday, March 13. For more information on specific bills, see the bill number below. For other information including Senate crossover survivors, go to the Vermont Legislature website.

Agriculture & Forestry Committee:

H.663: municipal land use regulation of accessory on-farm businesses

H.726: creating a voluntary pollinator-friendly standard for solar arrays

H.780: the inspection of amusement rides

H.903: regenerative farming

H.904 miscellaneous agricultural subjects

H.915: the protection of pollinators

Appropriations:

H.549: the Petroleum Cleanup Fund

H.571: creating the Department of Liquor and Lottery and the Board of Liquor and Lottery

H.608: creating an Older Vermonters Act working group

H.638: increasing Board of Bar Examiners from nine to 11 members

H.718: creation of the Restorative Justice Study Committee

H.854: promoting television and film production

H.911: changes in Vermont’s personal income tax and education financing system

Commerce and Economic Development:

H.593: miscellaneous consumer protection provisions

H.620: state-owned airports and economic development

H.694: captive insurance companies

H.719: insurance companies and trust companies

H.731: miscellaneous workers’ compensation and occupational safety amendments

H.748: state designations and electronic filing of proposed plans, plan amendments, and bylaws under Title 24

H.764: data brokers and consumer protection

H.766: creating a homeowner’s rehabilitation tax credit

H.780: the inspection of amusement rides

H.854: promoting television and film production

H.916: increasing the moral obligation authority of the Vermont Economic Development Authority

H.919: workforce development

Corrections and Institutions:

H.551: flying the Green Mountain Boys Flag at the State House

H.615: prohibiting the use of drones near correctional facilities

H.718: creation of the Restorative Justice Study Committee